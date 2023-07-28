Judge (toe) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The expectation had been that Judge would be activated Friday, although the Yankees never confirmed that timeline prior to the transaction being made. The slugger will rejoin the lineup after missing the last eight-plus weeks with a ligament tear in his right big toe.
