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Yankees' Aaron Judge: Managing shoulder/rib issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians due to a bone bruise in his ribs that is causing soreness in his right shoulder, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge has apparently been playing through the injury for a couple weeks, but the full extent of the issue wasn't known until he underwent medical imaging Monday after it worsened over the weekend. The veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day for now, but his status could be updated soon with him scheduled to be evaluated further Tuesday night.

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