Yankees' Aaron Judge: More rest before re-evaluation

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Judge isn't expected to be ready for a re-evaluation later this week, when he'll be at the four-week mark in his recovery from a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

At the time Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list June 5, the Yankees announced that the three-time MVP was scheduled to be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. Though Judge hasn't necessarily suffered any setbacks while resting for much of June, Boone noted that the 34-year-old is moving slowly through the recovery process and may get follow-up imaging on his rib closer to the six-week mark. With that timeline in mind, Judge can be safely ruled out through the All-Star break, and an early August return from the IL could be ambitious if he isn't cleared to resume baseball activities immediately following his re-evaluation.