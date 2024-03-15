Judge (abdomen) isn't listed on the schedule to take on-field batting practice Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The 31-year-old is tentatively slated to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Saturday, but manager Aaron Boone has indicated he'll need to hit Friday in order to be cleared to play. Judge could still hit Friday in another capacity, but his reps apparently won't be coming during batting practice.
