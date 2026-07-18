Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not ready for activity

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that a specialist determined that Judge (ribs) is not yet ready to resume baseball activities, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge is reportedly feeling significantly less pain now that he's more than a month removed from suffering a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, but he hasn't shown enough signs of healing to be cleared to ramp up just yet. A timeline for his return will remain foggy until he gets the green light to resume activity, though it's likely safe to assume he'll spend at least a few more weeks on the injured list.