Judge (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Judge will make his return to the lineup after missing just under two weeks while recovering from a strained right hip. The 31-year-old went 5-for-14 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored over his final four games before going down with the injury. Overall, on the season Judge has produced a .261 average with six homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases over 92 at-bats in 26 games and he'll look to take advantage of the plus matchup against Oakland on Tuesday night.

