Judge (toe) said Sunday that while he's "feeling better every single day," he doesn't "think there's a need for a timeline" for his return, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated last week that a timetable for Judge's return likely would be available following the weekend after the inflammation in his injured toe had time to calm down. However, it doesn't sound like Judge or the team will be setting a target date anytime soon. "Things like this take time," Judge said. "It's just such a unique situation. If it was like a hamstring or something with the shoulder, there's a little better foundation to know when to come back. We'll be back."