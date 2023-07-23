Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Judge (toe) will likely take more simulated at-bats in live batting practice in the coming days and is without a clear target date for resuming game action, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Earlier Sunday, Judge took two simulated at-bats against right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow) in what marked another step forward in the recovery process for the reigning American League MVP, who is working his way back from a ligament tear in his right big toe. Judge didn't suffer any setbacks during the workout, but he looks poised to get in a few more live BP sessions before the Yankees pinpoint a date for his return from the 10-day injured list. Judge could be send to a minor-league affiliate for a brief rehab assignment prior to being activated.