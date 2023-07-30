Judge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Manager Aaron Boone previously indicated the reigning AL MVP would sit one game in Baltimore this weekend after being reinstated from the injured list Friday, and the skipper followed through on that statement after Judge started at designated hitter Friday and in right field Saturday. The Yankees don't have a scheduled off day until Aug. 10, and Judge may sit a couple more times during that stretch. Jake Bauers will shift to right field Sunday while Greg Allen receives a start in left.