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Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slated for additional imaging

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Judge (ribs) will undergo additional imaging, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge has been dealing with shoulder soreness for the past couple of weeks. Initial imaging determined it to be a result of a bone bruise in his ribs, but now that he's missed two consecutive games, the Yankees are going to send him in for another round of tests to make sure he isn't dealing with a more significant injury. He can be considered day-to-day while the team waits for his results to come back.

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