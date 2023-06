Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the team won't have a timetable for Judge (toe) until after this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge is on the injured list with a right big toe sprain and is "pretty sore" after receiving an injection in the toe, per Boone. The club presumably is waiting for the injection to take effect before they have a better idea as to how much time the star outfielder could miss.