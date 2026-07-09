Yankees' Aaron Judge: Will be reevaluated during ASB

Judge (ribs) will be reevaluated during the All-Star break, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Judge is five weeks removed from being placed on the 10-day injured list, and it was reported at the time that he'd be reevaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. He'll undergo imaging to see how the stress fracture in his rib is healing before the Yankees provide an updated timeline for the slugger. General manager Brian Cashman did reiterate Thursday that Judge is expected to play again at some point this season.