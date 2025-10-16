Judge recently underwent an MRI on his right elbow, and it's been determined he will not require surgery, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Judge needed a brief stint on the injured list after being diagnosed with a flexor strain in late July, and he was limited to designated-hitter duty for a month upon his return. However, the injury has either already healed or is on track to do so without surgery, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that he expects Judge to be ready to serve as the team's full-time right fielder next season.