Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he expects Judge (toe) to incorporate additional baseball activities other than throwing prior to the All-Star break, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone wasn't sure what exactly Judge would be cleared to do, but any sort of progression would be welcome. The reigning American League MVP started throwing last Wednesday as he works his way back from a ligament tear in his right big toe. There remains no timetable for Judge's return to the Yankees' lineup.