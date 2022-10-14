Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.