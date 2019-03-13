Yankees' Anthony Seigler: Out with quad strain
Seigler is dealing with a quad strain and may be held back in extended spring training to start the season, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
He would have likely opened the year at Low-A, but this injury will delay his full-season debut. Seigler is a little under the radar right now in dynasty leagues, but is an extremely well-rounded catching prospect who could improve his stock in 2019.
