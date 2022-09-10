Chapman (leg) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Chapman threw a bullpen session Friday and will return to game action in the minors to close out the weekend. The southpaw expects to need at least one more rehab appearance prior to rejoining the Yankees, so it's possible that he'll remain on the injured list until late next week.
