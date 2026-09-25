Schlittler took a no-decision Thursday against the Rays, striking out five while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in three innings.

With the postseason looming, the Yankees took it easy on the American League Cy Young frontrunner Thursday. Schlittler tossed just 70 pitches Thursday, setting him up to draw the start in the American League Wild Card Series. Schlittler completes a fabulous regular season that saw him post a 1.95 ERA, which is the third best in Yankees history, 0.92 WHIP and 239:49 K:BB over 193.2 innings.