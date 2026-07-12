Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Settles down for quality start

Schlittler took a no-decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

It looked like a rough day was brewing for Schlittler, who served up a pair of first-inning solo home runs, but he settled in and silenced the Washington bats the rest of the way. The four walks were a season-worst figure, though the All-Star right-hander is now up to 12 quality starts already this year. Schlittler trails only Dylan Cease's 148 strikeouts for the American League-lead in this category, sporting a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137:25 K:BB over 118.2 innings.