Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Another live session on tap

Rodon (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Giancarlo Stanton (calf) will be among the Yankees players that will take swings against Rodon, who could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment if his elbow responds well to Monday's workout. Rodon has been on the shelf since July 3 and is likely to require at least a couple of rehab starts or extended simulated games before he's deemed ready to return to the New York rotation.