Rodon (18-9) earned the win Thursday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

In his career-high 33rd start of the season, the left-hander gave up a two-run homer to Michael Taylor in the fourth inning, but retired seven of the final eight batters he faced to mark his sixth straight quality start. During that stretch Rodon has pitched to a 2.43 ERA and 31:8 K:BB across 37 innings. With Thursday's outing, Rodon also eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark for the first time since 2022, his sole season in San Francisco. The 32-year-old finishes the regular season tied for second in MLB with 18 wins, solidifying a strong year three in pinstripes.