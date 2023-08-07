The Yankees placed Rodon on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following an MRI.

Rodon had hoped to avoid a stint on the IL after he exited his start in Sunday's loss to the Astros in the third inning with what the Yankees had labeled as a left hamstring tightness, but follow-up tests determined he was dealing with a muscular tear. The veteran southpaw is headed to the IL for the second time this season, after he began the campaign on the shelf while recovering from forearm and back injuries before making his Yankees debut July 7. A timeline for Rodon's return hasn't yet been established, but his upcoming absence likely solidifies the struggling Luis Severino's spot in the rotation after Yankees manager Aaron Boone had previously been non-committal about Severino's role moving forward.