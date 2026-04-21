Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Starting rehab assignment Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow/hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
The beginning of Rodon's rehab assignment got pushed back when he developed some hamstring tightness earlier this month, but he's now finally been cleared for game action. Rodon is expected to make three rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees' rotation in early May. He had offseason surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur from his left elbow.
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