Rodon (elbow) tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in a rehab outing with High-A Hudson Valley on Friday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out four batters.

Rodon logged game action for the first time since he underwent surgery last October to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. The southpaw threw 65 pitches (43 strikes), and the only hit he allowed was a single. Rodon appears to be past the hamstring issue that delayed the start of his rehab stint, so his path to joining the Yankees' rotation seems to now be simply a matter of building up. The expectation is that he'll make two more rehab starts before being activated off the IL.