Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Likely out until mid-August

Rodon (elbow) is not expected to be ready to rejoin the Yankees' rotation until around mid-August, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports.

Rodon landed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday with a left elbow injury. While the hurler's UCL is uncompromised, he is dealing with significant inflammation that's likely to keep him shelved for at least 4-to-6 weeks. The southpaw got a late start to the season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery, so the Yankees undoubtedly will tread lightly here. Rodon has turned in a 3.30 ERA and 52:26 K:BB over 46.1 innings covering nine starts for the Yankees this season.