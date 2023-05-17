Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that Rodon (back) currently doesn't need a second cortisone injection, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rodon had a "cortisone-like" shot scheduled for midway through the week, but it doesn't appear that he'll need it. Goodman also reports that Rodon threw Friday, Saturday and Monday, so he seems to be feeling better after a back injury halted his throwing program in mid-April. Though he appears to be past a forearm strain that cropped up early in spring training, the southpaw's back issue has been described as "chronic," so it's still uncertain how far away he may be from beginning a rehab assignment. As it currently stands, it seems unlikely Rodon will appear in a game with the Yankees before mid-June.