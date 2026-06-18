Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Mixed bag in third win

Rodon (3-2) notched the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

Rodon yielded mixed results Wednesday, giving up all three of his runs in the third inning while also surrendering a season-worst seven knocks on the evening. The 33-year-old southpaw fanned seven in his third consecutive start, however, and also allowed a season-low one walk. Rodon will take a steady 3.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB over 36 innings into his next scheduled outing in Detroit.