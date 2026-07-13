Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Nearing mound work

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Rodon (elbow) has had "a few good days of throwing" and could resume throwing off a mound at some point during the upcoming week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon rested Sunday, but the southpaw is expected to resume playing catch Monday and will do throwing of some kind just about every day during the All-Star break. He'll likely need to complete multiple bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters and then embarks on a rehab assignment, so Rodon still has a few hurdles to clear in his recovery from left elbow inflammation prior to returning from the 15-day injured list. Rodon is without a definitive target date for a return but appears unlikely to make it back from the shelf before the end of July.