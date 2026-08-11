Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Needs another rehab start

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Rodon (elbow) will make another rehab start Thursday or Friday.

Rodon was touched up for three runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He threw 46 pitches in the outing, so Rodon needs to get stretched out more before rejoining the Yankees' rotation. The veteran left-hander is working his way back from elbow inflammation.