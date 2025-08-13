Rodon (12-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

Rodon gave up one run on one hit and one walk in a shaky first inning, but he more than settled in and was just about untouchable from that point on. Tuesday also represented the first instance since his July 11 start where the All-Star left-hander pitched at least seven innings, and Rodon now sports a 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 164:58 K:BB over 146.2 frames. His next outing is slated for next week in Tampa Bay against the Rays, who have a .604 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.