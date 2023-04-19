Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the initial tests on Rodon's ailing back came back "normal," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone noted that the Yankees are still waiting on a few other tests before determining Rodon's next steps with regard to the back injury, which the skipper labeled a "minor nagging thing." Rodon was placed on the 15-day injured list March 30 due to the left forearm strain he sustained earlier in spring training, but the back issue is considered the prevailing concern at this juncture. The southpaw recently resumed throwing bullpen sessions and could advance to facing live hitters within the next few days if the final tests on his back reveal nothing concerning.