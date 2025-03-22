Schmidt (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Schmidt said he felt good following his live BP session Thursday, but he simply doesn't have enough time to stretch out to a starter's workload. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he shouldn't spend much more than a minimum-length stay on the IL.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Likely to start season on IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Might not be ready for first start•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Slated for live BP on Thursday•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Nearing live action•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Expects to be ready for first start•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Shoulder soreness crops up•