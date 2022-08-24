Schmidt (5-2) earned the win over the Mets on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks over three scoreless innings. He did not strike out any batters.

Schmidt entered the contest in the top of the sixth inning and retired Mark Canha with a runner on second base to keep the game tied. He allowed three baserunners over the following two frames but kept the Mets off the scoreboard, and he appeared poised to finish off the contest after retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth. Schmidt then allowed the next three hitters to reach base and was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who got the final out for a save. The outing was in line with how Schmidt has been deployed this season -- he's made only one start but has thrown three or more innings in five of 17 appearances and has tossed more than one frame in 11 different outings. Schmidt has been effective during his time in the majors this season, registering a 2.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while picking up five wins and two saves over 33 innings.