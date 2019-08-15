Schmidt was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Thursday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

While he had an IL stint for an undisclosed injury in the middle of the season, this has been a fantastic coming out party for Schmidt, on the whole. He logged a 3.84 ERA, 2.88 FIP, 1.31 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB in 63.1 innings at High-A. If he can prove fairly durable going forward and can slightly improve his fastball command, Schmidt could develop into a quality big-league starter. He could reach the majors next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories