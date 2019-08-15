Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Promoted to Double-A
Schmidt was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Thursday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
While he had an IL stint for an undisclosed injury in the middle of the season, this has been a fantastic coming out party for Schmidt, on the whole. He logged a 3.84 ERA, 2.88 FIP, 1.31 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB in 63.1 innings at High-A. If he can prove fairly durable going forward and can slightly improve his fastball command, Schmidt could develop into a quality big-league starter. He could reach the majors next year.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Back on IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Flashing prime strikeout rate•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Bumped up to High-A•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: On mend from Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Tosses sim game Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Rehab from Tommy John going well•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...