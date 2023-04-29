Schmidt (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out eight.

Schmidt made it through five innings for the second consecutive start. But the rookie was shelled. He allowed 10 hits and five earned runs, both season highs. Schmidt did collect eight strikeouts and is up to 32 punch outs in 25 innings. However his ERA is a disappointing 6.84.