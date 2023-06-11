Holmes allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Holmes gave up his first hit in four outings in June, and he's up to three saves and a win this month. He's given up just one run over his last 17.1 innings. The right-hander is up to eight saves in 10 chances while adding three holds with a 2.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season. Holmes remains the Yankees' top high-leverage reliever, even if that ends up costing him some save chances.