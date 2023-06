Holmes (4-2) allowed a walk in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out two and earned a win.

Holmes entered the game in the seventh inning and picked up the win when the Yankees took the lead in the eighth. He's seen just two save chances over his last 16 appearances, though he's compiled a terrific 1.15 ERA during that span. For the season, his ERA is down to 2.84 with a 32:12 K:BB and six saves through 25.1 innings.