Holmes picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Reds, working around two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning.

The Reds loaded the bases against Holmes in the ninth, but the right-hander coaxed a groundout from Will Benson to grab his fifth save -- his first since April 12. Holmes hasn't allowed a run in his last nine outings (9.1 innings), lowering his ERA to 3.26 with a 1.45 WHIP and 25:8. K:BB through 19.1 innings this season. Holmes has certainly worked his way back into the ninth-inning picture with his recent performance. However, he'll likely continue splitting closing duties with Wandy Peralta and Michael King.