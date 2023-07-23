Holmes picked up the save Saturday against the Royals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Holmes entered the game with a three-run lead in the ninth and got MJ Melendez to go down on strikes in the first at-bat, followed by a groundout by Michael Massey. The right-handed reliever would then allow the next two batters to reach before finally shutting the door on the Royals with a strikeout to end the game, earning his 13th save in the process. Holmes has now converted his last two save attempts and lowered his season ERA to 2.27 with Saturday's scoreless appearance.