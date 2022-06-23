Holmes earned a save against the Rays on Wednesday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Holmes blew his first save of the season in his previous outing, but he bounced back in fine fashion Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced on 16 pitches to secure a one-run win. The right-hander has been dominant for the Yankees throughout the campaign, posting a 0.53 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB over 33.2 innings. Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) will likely return to action soon, but Holmes could continue to see save chances even after the veteran closer rejoins the club.