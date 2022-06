Holmes earned the save, striking out two and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win Tuesday over the Rays.

Holmes struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing a single and ending the game with a fly-out. The righty is now 10-for-10 in save opportunities and has a minuscule 0.30 ERA through 29.2 innings. Since allowing a run on Opening Day, he has tossed 29 consecutive scoreless frames.