Holmes picked up the save Wednesday against the Rays. He allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Holmes entered in the ninth with a one-run lead and immediately allowed a leadoff, infield hit to Taylor Walls, which certainly could've been charged as an error to Anthony Rizzo. Regardless, the closer buckled down and retired three consecutive batters to pick up his 11th save of the season. Holmes continues to be stellar in the absence of Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), recording 11 saves and sporting a 0.60 WHIP with a 32:3 K:BB across his current 30-inning scoreless streak.