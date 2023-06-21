Holmes did not allow a hit and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless frames to pick up the save over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Holmes took the ball from Gerritt Cole after Cole got the first out in the eighth and shut the Mariners down without issue. He picked up his fifth save this month though Tuesday was his first appearance since June 13. Holmes has now pitched 8.2 scoreless frames dating back to May 31 and has struck out multiple hitters in five of eight appearances since then. The 30-year-old owns a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across 30.2 innings on the year.