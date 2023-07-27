Holmes earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Holmes had no problem protecting a two-run ninth-inning Yankees lead, throwing 11 of his 14 pitches for a strike and retiring all three batters he faced. The right-hander continues to pitch well after a shaky start to the campaign, holding the opponent scoreless in 28 of his past 31 outings. Over that span, he's posted a minuscule 0.88 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while notching a 38:11 K:BB and recording 10 saves in 11 chances across 30.2 frames.