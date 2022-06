Holmes didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 14th save of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win against Oakland. He did not record a strikeout.

Holmes threw 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes and induced three groundouts to deliver a clean save. The right-hander threw 22 pitches Tuesday and has pitched three of the past four days, so manager Aaron Boone could attempt to minimize Holmes' usage Thursday in Houston.