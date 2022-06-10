Holmes earned the save against the Twins on Thursday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter.

It appeared unlikely that Holmes would make an appearance in the game when Minnesota jumped out to a 7-3 lead after three innings, but New York's offense stormed back to produce a three-run lead after eight frames. Holmes was brought in to close things out in the ninth, and he retired the side in order on 12 pitches. This was the right-hander's ninth save in nine opportunities this season, and he has also racked up seven holds. Holmes has been one of the top relievers in MLB this season, complementing his saves and holds totals with a minuscule 0.33 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB across 27.2 innings.