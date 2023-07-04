Holmes earned a save against the Orioles on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Holmes came on in the ninth frame with New York holding a three-run lead and retired all three batters he faced on 14 pitches to pick up his first save since June 20. Though three other Yankees relievers notched a save between then and Monday, Holmes remains the most likely source of ninth-inning opportunities for the team. He had some shaky outings early in the campaign but has posted an outstanding 0.74 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings since May 6.