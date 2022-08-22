Holmes (back) threw approximately 15 pitches during a bullpen session Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Holmes threw off flat ground Saturday and was cleared to begin mound work a day later. The right-hander won't throw Monday but is expected to toss another bullpen session Tuesday. Holmes has been on the injured list for less than a week, and manager Aaron Boone said it's possible that the reliever will be available for the start of the Yankees' series with the Angels that begins Aug. 29, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.