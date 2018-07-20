Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back in concussion protocol
Frazier was placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
It's Frazier's second concussion of the year after a previous one cost him most of spring training and the entire first month of the season. His recovery timeline is hard to predict, and the Yankees will want to be extra careful with him given his history.
