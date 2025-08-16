default-cbs-image
Bellinger isn't starting Saturday against St. Louis due to an illness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger's absence from the lineup turns out to be due to him being sick rather than simply getting a day off his feet. At this point, it's unclear if the veteran slugger will be available in any capacity off the bench or if he'll need to sit out Sunday as well.

